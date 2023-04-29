62°
Police investigating reported stabbing near Plank Road

4 years 4 months 4 weeks ago Thursday, November 29 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred near Plank Road Thursday morning.

BRPD says the incident happened around 8 a.m. on Anna Street. Authorities say a woman was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities are still searching for the alleged attacker.

