Police investigating reported stabbing at gas station on Sherwood Forest Boulevard

BATON ROUGE - One person was stabbed during a suspected robbery at a gas station on Sherwood Forest Boulevard early Saturday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the altercation happened around 6:45 a.m. Saturday at the Exxon gas station in the 2300 block of S Sherwood Forest Boulevard.

Police said the victim's injuries were deemed non-life-threatening.

This is an ongoing investigation.