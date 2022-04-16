82°
Police investigating reported stabbing at gas station on Sherwood Forest Boulevard

1 hour 21 minutes 25 seconds ago Saturday, April 16 2022 Apr 16, 2022 April 16, 2022 5:31 PM April 16, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person was stabbed during a suspected robbery at a gas station on Sherwood Forest Boulevard early Saturday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the altercation happened around 6:45 a.m. Saturday at the Exxon gas station in the 2300 block of S Sherwood Forest Boulevard.

Police said the victim's injuries were deemed non-life-threatening.

This is an ongoing investigation.

