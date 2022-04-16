82°
Latest Weather Blog
Police investigating reported stabbing at gas station on Sherwood Forest Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - One person was stabbed during a suspected robbery at a gas station on Sherwood Forest Boulevard early Saturday morning.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the altercation happened around 6:45 a.m. Saturday at the Exxon gas station in the 2300 block of S Sherwood Forest Boulevard.
Police said the victim's injuries were deemed non-life-threatening.
Trending News
This is an ongoing investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Concerns raised over USS Kidd after sister ship starts sinking
-
East Baton Rouge Parish praises EMS dispatchers, reminds people when to call...
-
Prep for Comite cleaning project underway after 2 On Your Side report...
-
Tony's Seafood expecting to sell up to 125,000 pounds of crawfish for...
-
State Police didn't document erased cellphones despite warnings to track its equipment