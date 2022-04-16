85°
Latest Weather Blog
Police investigating reported stabbing at gas station on Sherwood Forest Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a reported stabbing early Saturday morning at a gas station on Sherwood Forest Boulevard.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the stabbing happened around 6:45 a.m. Saturday at the Exxon gas station in the 2300 block of S Sherwood Forest Boulevard.
The extent of the victim's injuries are unknown at this time.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Prep for Comite cleaning project underway after 2 On Your Side report...
-
Tony's Seafood expecting to sell up to 125,000 pounds of crawfish for...
-
State Police didn't document erased cellphones despite warnings to track its equipment
-
Baby sister was inches away from stray bullet that killed sleeping toddler,...
-
Man says van being held hostage by repair shop, wants refund