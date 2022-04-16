Police investigating reported stabbing at gas station on Sherwood Forest Boulevard

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a reported stabbing early Saturday morning at a gas station on Sherwood Forest Boulevard.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the stabbing happened around 6:45 a.m. Saturday at the Exxon gas station in the 2300 block of S Sherwood Forest Boulevard.

The extent of the victim's injuries are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.