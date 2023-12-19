42°
Latest Weather Blog
Police investigating reported shooting that left 57-year-old dead Monday night
BATON ROUGE - Detectives are investigating a reported shooting that happened Monday night and left a 57-year-old man dead.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, homicide detectives were called to the scene on Tamari Drive off Florida Boulevard shortly after 9 p.m. Monday. Upon their arrival, detectives found Jerome Saverin Jr., 57, dead from "at least one gunshot wound," police said.
Trending News
No motives or suspects were known as of Tuesday morning.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ranking trooper at scene of Ronald Greene's death reinstated
-
Volcano erupts in southwestern Iceland, spewing magma in spectacular show of Earth's...
-
Spirit of Christmas with Sylvia Weatherspoon: A Blue Dog Christmas
-
'Stand with Sito:' Community group meets to try and save superintendent's job
-
City working through ever-growing list of drainage repairs, homeowner waiting months for...