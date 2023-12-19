42°
Police investigating reported shooting that left 57-year-old dead Monday night

1 hour 41 minutes 36 seconds ago Tuesday, December 19 2023 Dec 19, 2023 December 19, 2023 6:41 AM December 19, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Detectives are investigating a reported shooting that happened Monday night and left a 57-year-old man dead. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, homicide detectives were called to the scene on Tamari Drive off Florida Boulevard shortly after 9 p.m. Monday. Upon their arrival, detectives found Jerome Saverin Jr., 57, dead from "at least one gunshot wound," police said. 

No motives or suspects were known as of Tuesday morning. 

