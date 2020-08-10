94°
Police investigating rash of burglaries targeting LSU Greek houses
BATON ROUGE - A handful of LSU fraternity and sorority houses were broken into over the weekend, according to university officials.
An LSU spokesperson tells WBRZ the burglaries targeted at least three different houses: Kappa Delta, Sigma Alpha Epsilon and Acacia. It's unclear if anything was stolen.
The university confirmed police were investigating the incidents but would say little else about the break-ins.
