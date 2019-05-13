81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police investigating rappers' ties to shootings around Miami

3 hours 5 minutes 14 seconds ago Monday, May 13 2019 May 13, 2019 May 13, 2019 11:17 AM May 13, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press, WBRZ Staff
Photo: Local 10

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Miami area law enforcement agencies are looking for connections between a series of shootings that killed a Chicago rapper, wounded another rapper's girlfriend, left a bystander dead and injured a little boy.

According to Local 10, nine people have been detained for questioning in the Sunday afternoon shooting outside Trump International Beach Resort Miami, where 19-year-old Kaylyn Marie Long was wounded. The Miami Herald reported that a witness said she's the girlfriend of NBA YoungBoy.

The gunfire killed a 43-year-old man ending his shift across the street in Sunny Isles Beach, and grazed a 5-year-old boy. Police later detained four men as they tried to enter the Rolling Loud Music Festival.

Miami Beach Police say rapper AAB Hellabandz, whose real name was Ameer Golston, was killed early Saturday.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days