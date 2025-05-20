85°
Police investigating homicide after body found in Baton Rouge apartment
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in an apartment Monday afternoon.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said 53-year-old Timothy Jarrell was found in an apartment on North Donmoor Avenue. The coroner's office was on the scene and said there was multiple signs of physical trauma that indicated foul play.
No suspect or motive has been identified as of Tuesday morning, police said.
Anyone with information on the homicide investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
