Two teens shot in neighborhood off North Ardenwood Drive Sunday afternoon

31 minutes 14 seconds ago Sunday, December 04 2022 Dec 4, 2022 December 04, 2022 12:53 PM December 04, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

BATON ROUGE - Two teenagers were shot Sunday afternoon in a neighborhood off North Ardenwood Drive.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to the shooting around 12:48 p.m. on Timberside Drive, a residential area off North Ardenwood Drive.

Authorities said two teens were struck by gunfire, but the extent of their injuries is currently unknown. Their exact ages were not reported.

No more information was immediately available.

This is a developing story.

