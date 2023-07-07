82°
Police investigating deadly shooting near Highland Road Friday night
Police are investigating a deadly shooting off of Highland Road that took place Friday night.
The shooting was reported around 9 p.m. near the corner of Highland and West Johnson Street. Sources tell WBRZ the coroner been called to the scene.
This is a developing story.
