Police investigating daytime mugging in hip Baton Rouge neighborhood

BATON ROUGE – A man doing yard work was mugged in a Government Street neighborhood around lunchtime Thursday.

Police said they were investigating the armed robbery of a person in the 200 block of Richland Avenue. Police were called to the area around 12:45 Thursday afternoon.

Police said the mugger stole “undisclosed merchandise.”

The stickup was halfway down Richland between Government Street and North Boulevard.

No one was injured, police said.

Detectives did not release a description of a suspect.

People who live in the area and knew the victim said the man was on Richland doing lawn work when the attack happened. Police did not elaborate.

There have been about a dozen varying levels of thefts reported in a square area from Acadian Thruway to S Foster and Claycut to North Blvd.

The area is at the flashpoint of revival with new restaurants and entertainment venues breathing new life into a two-mile stretch of Government Street and its adjoining neighborhoods.

