87°
Latest Weather Blog
Police investigating break-in at BRPD training academy
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a burglary at the Baton Rouge Police Department's training academy.
A BRPD spokesperson told WBRZ on Thursday that it appeared the break-in happened sometime this week. The facility is located near BRPD headquarters on Airline Highway.
The department would not immediately say what might have been stolen in the burglary.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Roundabout planned for intersection near site of Prairieville High School
-
Belligerent mom curses out cameras as she's arrested in shooting that left...
-
Deputies arrest woman who drove 12-year-old girl to Central home where she...
-
USS Kidd museum director could play key role in uncovering new revelations...
-
LSU provides update on plan to improve lighting around campus