Police investigating break-in at BRPD training academy

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a burglary at the Baton Rouge Police Department's training academy. 

A BRPD spokesperson told WBRZ on Thursday that it appeared the break-in happened sometime this week. The facility is located near BRPD headquarters on Airline Highway. 

The department would not immediately say what might have been stolen in the burglary. 

This is a developing story.

