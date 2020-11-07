72°
Police investigating a shooting death on Winbourne Ave.
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Detectives are investigating the shooting death of 37 year-old Donald Dunn, the incident occurred around 9:13pm last night in the 4700 block of Winbourne Ave.
Dunn was shot multiple times while inside his vehicle and died at the scene.
The motive and suspect are unknown at this time.
This is a developing story.
