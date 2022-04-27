Latest Weather Blog
Police: Impairment suspected in wrong-way crash on US 61
BATON ROUGE - State Police responded to a head-on collision between two vehicles that left one of the drivers dead early Saturday morning.
The crash occurred around 3 a.m. Saturday morning on US 61 south of LA 964 in East Baton Rouge Parish.
According to State Police, the crash took the life of Hayes Davenport, 54, after he was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of US 61. While traveling the wrong way, Davenport's vehicle struck a northbound vehicle head-on, according to police.
Police said Davenport was properly restrained at the time of the crash but suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office. The driver of the other vehicle was also properly restrained and sustained serious injuries.
Trending News
Impairment is suspected on the part of Davenport, according to police, and Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU ramping up security ahead of expected record-setting crowd Saturday
-
Iberville residents show up for second DOTD meeting on new Mississippi River...
-
Potential buyer nearing deal for shuttered West Feliciana golf course
-
Neighbor upset over blight, contacts 2 On Your Side for clean sweep
-
Facebook Live stabbing victim died of smoke inhalation after attacker set car...
Sports Video
-
Offense defeated Defense 59-31 in LSU's Spring Game
-
Jehovah-Jireh's JP Ricks signs with Tallahassee CC
-
Five Madison Prep hoopers ink letters of intent
-
McKinley removes interim tag, makes Ron Allen newest head football coach
-
Addison Jackson is trying to lead the St Amant Gators to another...