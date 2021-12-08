Police identify victim of deadly domestic dispute at Lobdell apartments

BATON ROUGE - Police have identified 25-year-old Brandon Williams as the victim of a deadly shooting Wednesday morning that stemmed from a reported domestic dispute.

According to BRPD, the incident happened around 9:21 a.m. at an apartment complex on Lobdell Boulevard near North Ardenwood Drive. Williams was found dead at the scene.

Sources told WBRZ gunfire erupted as a result of a domestic incident. No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 386-4869.