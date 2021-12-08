53°
Latest Weather Blog
Police identify victim of deadly domestic dispute at Lobdell apartments
BATON ROUGE - Police have identified 25-year-old Brandon Williams as the victim of a deadly shooting Wednesday morning that stemmed from a reported domestic dispute.
According to BRPD, the incident happened around 9:21 a.m. at an apartment complex on Lobdell Boulevard near North Ardenwood Drive. Williams was found dead at the scene.
Sources told WBRZ gunfire erupted as a result of a domestic incident. No other details were immediately available.
Trending News
Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 386-4869.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Metro Council discusses renaming more than a dozen streets named in honor...
-
City blockades Tigerland construction site amid viral videos of partygoers falling into...
-
Man living in tent talks to WBRZ, explains living situation
-
Lawmakers drastically increase fine for littering in East Baton Rouge
-
Deadlines approaching fast; Christmas donations still needed for kids in need
Sports Video
-
QB Max Johnson plans to transfer from LSU
-
WATCH: New LSU coach Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge
-
High school coaches give Brian Kelly advice on how to tackle recruiting...
-
See the contract to get Brian Kelly as the new LSU Football...
-
Fans share their excitement about new LSU head coach Brian Kelly