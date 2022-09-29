Police identify passengers killed in Monday crash on S. Foster Drive

BATON ROUGE - Police have identified two people killed in an accident on South Foster Drive Monday.

The incident was reported around 1:30 p.m. Monday afternoon on S. Foster Drive at Pershing Drive, just north of College Drive.

Investigators believe the driver of a red Honda sedan lost control of his vehicle and veered into the path of an oncoming tow truck.

The front passenger of the sedan, identified as 20-year-old Deshon Murphy, was pronounced dead at the scene. A backseat passenger identified as 19-year-old Tyrin Carter was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, but he died hours later.

The driver of the vehicle, who was not identified by police, suffered moderate injuries.

The driver of tow truck did not suffer any significant injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.