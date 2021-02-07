Police identify man struck, killed by train in downtown Hammond

HAMMOND - Police say a man is dead after being struck by a train in Tangipahoa Parish Wednesday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 3:30 p.m. along East Charles Street in Hammond, with authorities saying one person was struck by a train and pronounced dead at the scene.

On Thursday (Jan. 14) morning, the Hammond Police Department identified the victim as 36-year-old Samuel Goodine of Hammond

Police added that an investigation into Goodine's death remains ongoing.