Police identify man struck, killed by train in downtown Hammond
HAMMOND - Police say a man is dead after being struck by a train in Tangipahoa Parish Wednesday afternoon.
The incident was reported around 3:30 p.m. along East Charles Street in Hammond, with authorities saying one person was struck by a train and pronounced dead at the scene.
On Thursday (Jan. 14) morning, the Hammond Police Department identified the victim as 36-year-old Samuel Goodine of Hammond
Police added that an investigation into Goodine's death remains ongoing.
