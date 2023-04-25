69°
Police identify man shot to death on Blueberry Street

4 years 9 months 2 days ago Monday, July 23 2018 Jul 23, 2018 July 23, 2018 3:12 PM July 23, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A 46-year-old Gonzales man was shot on Blueberry Street Monday afternoon and later died.

According to Baton Rouge Police, the shooting occurred around 2:45 p.m. in the 6200 block of Blueberry Street near Williamson Street.

The victim, Wendell East, was seen in the area suffering from an apparent gunshot injury. He died at a local hospital a short time later.

There are no known suspects or motives at this time, Baton Rouge Police say. Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869.

