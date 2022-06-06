Police identify man shot to death along Winnebago Street

BATON ROUGE - One person was shot and killed at a home on Winnebago Street Sunday afternoon.

Baton Rouge police officers said 24-year-old Deonte Veal was shot and killed at his home on Winnebago Street shortly before 4:30.

No other details are immediately available.

Anyone with information on Veal's homicide should call (225) 389-4869.