Police identify man shot to death along Winnebago Street
BATON ROUGE - One person was shot and killed at a home on Winnebago Street Sunday afternoon.
Baton Rouge police officers said 24-year-old Deonte Veal was shot and killed at his home on Winnebago Street shortly before 4:30.
No other details are immediately available.
Anyone with information on Veal's homicide should call (225) 389-4869.
