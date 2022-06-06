91°
Police identify man shot to death along Winnebago Street

20 hours 43 minutes 37 seconds ago Sunday, June 05 2022 Jun 5, 2022 June 05, 2022 5:24 PM June 05, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was shot and killed at a home on Winnebago Street Sunday afternoon. 

Baton Rouge police officers said  24-year-old Deonte Veal was shot and killed at his home on Winnebago Street shortly before 4:30.

No other details are immediately available. 

Anyone with information on Veal's homicide should call (225) 389-4869. 

