Police identify man killed in shooting near downtown Baton Rouge Wednesday

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews responded to a fatal shooting Wednesday afternoon near downtown.

At least one man was shot dead in the 1200 block of Convention St. around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

Police have identified the victim as Daryl Chaney, 45.

The gunman fled the scene and has not been detained.

No other details were immediately available.