Police identify man killed in overnight shooting on Monet Drive
BATON ROUGE - Police say a 29-year-old man was killed in a Sunday night shooting in Baton Rouge's Lobdell/Woodale area.
According to a representative with the Baton Rouge Police Department, it was close to 11 p.m. when officials were dispatched to the 1000 block of Monet Drive in regards to the reported shooting.
Upon arrival, police found Donoven Bessie deceased in the home's driveway. Authorities say he'd suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
At this time, a suspect and motive have not been determined.
Anyone with information related to the deadly incident should contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225)389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225)344-7867 (STOP).
