Police identify 20-year-old killed in shooting near Howell Park

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews responded to a deadly shooting Monday afternoon near Howell Park.

Officials say they responded to reports of a shooting near Dougherty Dr. and Frey St. where one person was found dead on the scene. Police identified the victim as Derrick Sims Jr., 20.

No other details surrounding the shooting are available at this time.