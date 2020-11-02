55°
Latest Weather Blog
Police identify 20-year-old killed in shooting near Howell Park
BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews responded to a deadly shooting Monday afternoon near Howell Park.
Officials say they responded to reports of a shooting near Dougherty Dr. and Frey St. where one person was found dead on the scene. Police identified the victim as Derrick Sims Jr., 20.
No other details surrounding the shooting are available at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BRPD welcomes latest round of basic training graduates Monday
-
Monday's Health Report
-
Crews working all throughout Monday to set up Election Day polling sites
-
Fraternity member arrested after alleged hazing incident that put LSU student on...
-
Police: Scam caller impersonated former BR Mayor Kip Holden, tried to get...