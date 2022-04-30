Police: Homeless 18-year-old shot dead on N Harrell's Ferry Road

BATON ROUGE - A homeless man was shot and killed on N Harrell's Ferry Road Friday afternoon.

The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the victim of the shooting as 18-year-old Nikko Haney. They specified that Haney was homeless.

Police responded to reports of an unresponsive adult man in the 11500 block of N Harrell's Ferry Road around 1:05 p.m. Friday. Haney's body was discovered at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at 225-389-4869.

This is an ongoing investigation.