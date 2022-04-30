83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police: Homeless 18-year-old shot dead on N Harrell's Ferry Road

5 hours 14 minutes 28 seconds ago Saturday, April 30 2022 Apr 30, 2022 April 30, 2022 6:53 AM April 30, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

BATON ROUGE - A homeless man was shot and killed on N Harrell's Ferry Road Friday afternoon.

The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the victim of the shooting as 18-year-old Nikko Haney. They specified that Haney was homeless.

Police responded to reports of an unresponsive adult man in the 11500 block of N Harrell's Ferry Road around 1:05 p.m. Friday. Haney's body was discovered at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at 225-389-4869.

Trending News

This is an ongoing investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days