Police: Homeless 18-year-old shot dead on N Harrell's Ferry Road
BATON ROUGE - A homeless man was shot and killed on N Harrell's Ferry Road Friday afternoon.
The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the victim of the shooting as 18-year-old Nikko Haney. They specified that Haney was homeless.
Police responded to reports of an unresponsive adult man in the 11500 block of N Harrell's Ferry Road around 1:05 p.m. Friday. Haney's body was discovered at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound.
Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at 225-389-4869.
This is an ongoing investigation.
