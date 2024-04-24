83°
Latest Weather Blog
Police searching for two people suspected of stealing over $4,000 of merchandise this month
LIVINGSTON PARISH - The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for two people suspected of shoplifting over $4,000 worth of merchandise from local stores.
According to the LPSO, the two suspects targeted businesses operating within Livingston Parish this month.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPSO at 225-686-2241 x1.
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Livingston Parish declares emergency for Village of Killian over water failure
-
Baton Rouge artist dies suddenly, parents hope work inspires others
-
Howell Community Park to receive $12M for children's 'Inspiration Center'
-
Former Ascension Parish Deputy Assessor arrested, accused of changing tax values for...
-
Castration for man convicted of rape won't be mandatory until one week...
Sports Video
-
Jay Clark joins Michael Cauble to talk about LSU Gym's historic season
-
Fans welcome LSU Gymnastics team back to Baton Rouge after first NCAA...
-
The LSU Gymnastics team holds the program's first-ever NCAA Trophy
-
Collective effort creates a championship-caliber LSU gymnastics team
-
Baton Rouge Zydeco wraps up inaugural season