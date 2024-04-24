Police searching for two people suspected of stealing over $4,000 of merchandise this month

LIVINGSTON PARISH - The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for two people suspected of shoplifting over $4,000 worth of merchandise from local stores.

According to the LPSO, the two suspects targeted businesses operating within Livingston Parish this month.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPSO at 225-686-2241 x1.