Hammond man arrested for Tuesday homicide; deputies searching for alleged accomplice

By: Sarah Lawrence
Tyrell Brister (left, in custody) and Monica Haynes/Sims (right, wanted)

HAMMOND - Deputies announced that a man has been arrested for the shooting death of a 28-year-old and that a woman is being sought for accessory after the fact. 

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened Tuesday at Tangi Village Apartments in Hammond. Tyrell Brister, 21, was arrested for his alleged connection to the shooting death of 28-year-old Malcolm Toney. 

Brister was booked for several charges including second-degree murder, aggravated assault, home invasion, and second-degree battery. 

Through further investigation, deputies found a second possible suspect connected to Toney's death: 39-year-old Monica Haynes, who may go by Monica Sims. She is wanted for accessory after the fact to second-degree murder, aggravated battery, and obstruction of justice. 

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (985) 902-2045.

