Police helicopter circled Central overnight in search of suspected drag racers; motorcyclists arrested

BATON ROUGE - A suspect on the run prompted three law enforcement agencies to start a search early Friday morning.

Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran said the CPD, Baton Rouge police, and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office were chasing two motorcyclists possibly drag racing on the Interstate.

One of the racers allegedly split off and abandoned his motorcycle in a ditch before fleeing on foot near the Comite Hills West neighborhood on Joor Road.

The man was eventually found and taken into custody by BRPD.

BRPD said the other man was also apprehended.