Police give update on two people hurt in separate shootings across Baton Rouge Monday afternoon

BATON ROUGE - Two people were hurt in separate shootings across Baton Rouge on Monday afternoon.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said one of the shootings took place along Jim Taylor Drive in the Tigerland apartments area and stemmed from an armed robbery and an attempted murder.

The victim, a woman, was robbed of her personal belongings and shot, police said, but her injury was reported to be non-life-threatening.

The other happened nearly 13 miles away on McClelland Drive near North Foster and Airline Highway. Police said the victim was shot in the midsection and the injury is reported to be non-life-threatening.

No other information was released.