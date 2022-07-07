Latest Weather Blog
Police: Four in custody after drive-by shooting in Ponchatoula Wednesday night
PONCHATOULA - Four men are in custody after pursuing and shooting at a man on a dirt bike Wednesday night.
The Ponchatoula Police Department responded to the shooting at the corner of Methvin Drive and North 15th Street around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Officers were able to stop the suspects' vehicle on North 8th Street, leading to the arrests of 22-year-old Tyree Callahan, 21-year-old Tyler Callahan, 20-year-old Trajon Miles and 21-year-old Dejon Warner.
In a search of the vehicle, police found "multiple weapons along with numerous spent bullet casings." At least 15 casings were found at the scene on Methvin Drive, as well as numerous bullet holes in nearby buildings, according to the police department.
Police say the altercation began with an argument between the group of four suspects and another man at TJ's Tobacco Store on Hwy 51 North.
The man reportedly left the area on a dirt bike when the suspects followed him in their vehicle, shooting at him. The victim was not injured, according to police.
Tyree Callahan, Tyler Callahan, Trajon Miles and Dejon Warner each face charges of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated criminal damage to property.
