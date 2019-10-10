Police: Former employee shoots person at Burger King on Coursey Boulevard

BATON ROUGE - Authorities say a person was shot at a fast food restaurant in Baton Rouge Thursday.

The incident was reported around 4:30 Thursday afternoon at the Burger King on Coursey Boulevard. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooter was believed to be a former employee of the restaurant but did not say what might have prompted the shooting.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.