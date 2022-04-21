69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police find woman dead after overnight shooting on Gwenadale Avenue

Thursday, April 21 2022
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a shooting overnight Thursday that left one woman dead.

According to police, the victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds at a hotel on the 9000 block of Gwenadale Avenue shortly after 1:30am.

The woman died as a result of her injuries.

This is a developing story.

