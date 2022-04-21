69°
Police find woman dead after overnight shooting on Gwenadale Avenue
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a shooting overnight Thursday that left one woman dead.
According to police, the victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds at a hotel on the 9000 block of Gwenadale Avenue shortly after 1:30am.
The woman died as a result of her injuries.
This is a developing story.
