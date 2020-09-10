Police find body believed to be missing swimmer in Mississippi River

BATON ROUGE - Authorities have found a body in the Mississippi River Thursday night after an hours-long search for a missing swimmer.

Emergency crews searched for a missing swimmer on Sept. 10 near the Mississippi River south of the new casino.

Officials are searching for a victim in and near the Mississippi River south of the new casino.

Authorities were dispatched after eyewitnesses reported their friend was struggling and may have drowned in the water.

This is a developing story.