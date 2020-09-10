78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police find body believed to be missing swimmer in Mississippi River

6 hours 55 minutes 2 seconds ago Thursday, September 10 2020 Sep 10, 2020 September 10, 2020 3:49 PM September 10, 2020 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: News Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities have found a body in the Mississippi River Thursday night after an hours-long search for a missing swimmer.

Emergency crews searched for a missing swimmer on Sept. 10 near the Mississippi River south of the new casino.

Officials are searching for a victim in and near the Mississippi River south of the new casino.

Authorities were dispatched after eyewitnesses reported their friend was struggling and may have drowned in the water.

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days