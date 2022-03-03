68°
Police find 25 pounds of cocaine during I-10 traffic stop on Basin Bridge

Thursday, March 03 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GROSSE TETE - State troopers arrested two men from Texas after they found more than two dozen pounds of cocaine in the pair's car during a traffic stop on I-10 in the Baton Rouge area.

According to Louisiana State Police, 35-year-old Marco Antonio Hernandez Garcia and 20-year-old Maria Lizeth Rodriguez Hernandez—both from the Houston area—were booked for possession with intent to distribute.

Police said their vehicle was pulled over Wednesday night on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge. Inside the car, troopers found 25 pounds of cocaine.

Both men were booked into the Iberville Parish jail.

