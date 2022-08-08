Police: Drunk driver arrested after crashing into bayou; passenger died in submerged truck

CUT OFF - A suspected drunk driver was arrested after a nearly month-long investigation revealed he crashed his truck into a bayou, killing his passenger.

Louisiana State Police said Monday that Juaquan-Maleek Hebert, 20, was driving a truck on July 11 along a highway while drunk. Michael Guill, 43, was also in the truck at the time.

According to State Police, Hebert lost control of the truck and went off-road crashing into Bayou Lafourche. Hebert was able to get out the truck with minor injuries, but Guill could not escape and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the crash revealed "significant evidence" placing Hebert as the driver at the time, and a breathalyzer sample collected from Hebert the morning of the crash showed that he was over the legal limit.

Hebert was arrested Aug. 5 and faces several charges including vehicular manslaughter, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, felony hit-and-run driving, and several other traffic offenses.