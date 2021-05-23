Police: Driver dies after crashing into abandoned car on interstate, toppling over guardrail

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - A driver died Sunday after crashing into another car on the interstate and toppling over the guardrail into the water.

The incident occurred just before 1 a.m. on Interstate 55 near Manchac. According to reports, the victim was driving northbound when they suddenly swerved onto the right shoulder, crashing into an abandoned Ford Explorer parked there and continuing over the rail.

The car landed upside down in the water, becoming completely submerged. The impact of the collision sent the Ford Explorer hurtling into a lane of traffic, where it hit another car.

Divers from the St. Charles Sheriff Department and Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries agents tried to rescue the driver and vehicle but were unsuccessful.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by the Tangipahoa Parish Coroner’s office. Authorities say the crash is still under investigation.