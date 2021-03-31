Police discover unidentified body near ExxonMobil plant in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - On Wednesday (March 31) morning, authorities confirmed the discovery of an unidentified body in north Baton Rouge.

Representatives with the Baton Rouge Police Department told WBRZ the body was found in the 2400 block of Galvez Trace, which is less than .5 miles from the ExxonMobil Chemical Plant.

Additional details related to this case are not immediately available, and police say updates will be provided as more information is gathered.