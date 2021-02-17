Police discover gunshot victim inside burning vehicle on Florida Boulevard

BATON ROUGE - On Wednesday (Feb. 17) morning, a victim who appeared to have sustained gunshot wounds was found inside of a vehicle that was on fire.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) was called to a burning vehicle on Florida Boulevard near North Sherwood Forest sometime before 7 a.m., Wednesday.

When BRFD arrived at the scene of the incident, they discovered a person suffering from gunshot wounds inside of the vehicle and called in representatives from the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Officials say the injured person was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but the extent of this individual's injuries have not been detailed.

At this time, no further information related to the incident is available from authorities.

This is a developing situation, please check back for updates.