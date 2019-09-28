74°
Police: Dating app led to sexual assault on Southeastern University campus

2 years 3 weeks 1 day ago Tuesday, September 05 2017 Sep 5, 2017 September 05, 2017 12:20 PM September 05, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail
Photo: southeastern.edu

HAMMOND - Police have launched an investigation after an alleged sexual assault on Southeastern University's campus this past week.

According to the Southeastern University Police Department, the alleged sexual assault occurred on campus Thursday.

Police say the two involved met on a dating app before later meeting in person. Officers believe the sexual assault then occurred in a residence hall after the two met for the first time.

University police say they have identified a non-student person of interest and the investigation is ongoing.

Check back for updates.

