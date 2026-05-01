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Police chase through Livingston Parish ends in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Deputies say a chase through Livingston Parish came to an abrupt end in Baton Rouge Friday.
According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies tried to pull over a vehicle in connection with an active felony warrant sometime before noon. The sheriff's office says the car fled, prompting a chase that ended up in East Baton Rouge Parish.
After the chase came to an end in Baton Rouge, a man and woman were arrested.
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