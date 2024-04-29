Police chase ended with fiery dirt bike crash in Baton Rouge neighborhood; one arrest made

BATON ROUGE - Police have made an arrest more than a week after a chase through a Baton Rouge neighborhood ended in a fiery dirt bike crash that put a suspect in a hospital.

The chase started around 4 p.m. in the area of North Acadian Thruway, where four people on dirt bikes fled from police. Officers recognized two of them as people they had seen riding dirt bikes on Winbourne Avenue, but had fled.

The pursuit ultimately ended on Fairfields Avenue, just off Plank Road, after witnesses said one of the riders wrecked and his bike caught fire.

After the crash, the bike's driver, later identified as 26-year-old Jason McCray, tried to run after the crash but was captured by police. McCray suffered road burns and various lacerations after the crash and was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition.

McCray was released from the hospital and on Tuesday was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on several traffic-related misdemeanors and felonies, including reckless operation, obstruction of a highway, and resisting an officer.

The other three riders were able to escape, according to police.