Police charge man with murder in woman's overdose death

Photo: BRPD

BATON ROUGE - Police charged a man with murder months after a he allegedly gave drugs to a woman who died of an overdose.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 39-year-old David Johnson was arrested Tuesday in the death of 40-year-old Davonia Cleveland.

Police said Cleveland was found unresponsive at an address on Boardwalk Drive on July 24. Paramedics rushed her to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

An autopsy later revealed she died of a drug overdose, and investigators determined Johnson gave Cleveland the narcotics that killed her.

He was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Task Force and booked into the parish jail on a charge of second-degree murder.