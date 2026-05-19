Police bust overnight food fight involving area high school students

BATON ROUGE – High school students left a mess after an overnight food fight that police had to break up.

A large group of guys and girls trashed parts of the Perkins Road Community Park with eggs, more food and other litter late Thursday. Police said when they arrived, the group scattered but one person was left behind because of a bleeding nose.

Police were originally called to the area when a woman complained her car was damaged from an egg and food fight. Police said the woman only wanted to file a report, not press charges, though they investigated the source of the fight.

Police reported the large group of people were dressed in garbage bags, throwing food – including eggs and flour – at one another. Police initially saw the fight at the BREC park's skate area but found trash across the park.

Police were called to the area around 11 p.m. Thursday but it's unclear how long the food fight was going on before they arrived.

While a police report did not identify which school the students attended, St. Joseph's Academy sent out an email to the school's community cancelling its Challenge Day 2017 in collaboration with Catholic High School .

The statement from the email is below:



"It is with extreme disappointment that the administrative teams of St. Joseph's Academy and Catholic High School have decided to cancel Challenge Day 2017. Poor decisions made by students from both schools led to this decision.

The actions of the students from both schools during the evening prior to today's scheduled competition clearly undermine the mission and vision of both schools and in no way represent the true spirit of the Challenge Day competition. We are taking this matter seriously and will continue to work with our students moving forward."



Police did not file charges against anyone involved.

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