Police asking public for information on February homicide
BATON ROUGE - Police are looking to the public for information on a homicide that happened in February.
On Feb. 22, 25-year-old Sage Wilson was shot on Susan Avenue and later died in a hospital.
The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for information about Wilson's killing. Anyone willing to share information can call (225) 344-7867.
