Police asking public for help to identify man involved in Tigerland shootout
BATON ROUGE - Police are asking the public for help in identifying a man who was involved in a gun battle in Tigerland.
WBRZ obtained video of the gun battle at 9 a.m. on Feb 23. Security footage shows two men standing on one side of the Tigerland area and firing multiple shots across to the other side.
Law enforcement responded to the shooting, but said all people involved had left the area.
Anyone with information should call (225) 344-7867.
