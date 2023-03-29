57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police asking public for help to identify man involved in Tigerland shootout

4 hours 58 minutes 48 seconds ago Wednesday, March 29 2023 Mar 29, 2023 March 29, 2023 3:28 PM March 29, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Police are asking the public for help in identifying a man who was involved in a gun battle in Tigerland. 

WBRZ obtained video of the gun battle at 9 a.m. on Feb 23. Security footage shows two men standing on one side of the Tigerland area and firing multiple shots across to the other side. 

Law enforcement responded to the shooting, but said all people involved had left the area. 

Trending News

Anyone with information should call (225) 344-7867. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days