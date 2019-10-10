Police arrest woman for setting mother's home on fire after heated argument

BATON ROUGE - Police say an argument between a mother and daughter led to the daughter setting fire to a couch in her mother's home, causing approximately $150,000 in damage.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says it happened in early August, when 29-year-old Erica Mitchell was at her mother's home and an argument erupted between the two. Mitchell reacted by using a match to set fire to a couch in her mother's home.

Witnesses told authorities they'd seen Mitchell set a fire on the porch of the house only a week before. In this earlier incident, Mitchell allegedly used a cigarette lighter to ignite a shirt and then threw the shirt on the roof of her mother's home. This fire caused minimal damage.

Mitchell confessed to setting the fire on the couch and was charged with arson.

WBRZ captured video of the house fire here.