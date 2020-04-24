Police arrest woman for allegedly aiding accused murderer's escape to Texas to avoid capture

BATON ROUGE - Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department have arrested a woman in connection with the murder of a man named Joshua Roberts, who was killed on March 11.

Police say Onishia Williams was dating Keith Brown, the man accused of shooting Roberts to death, and that Williams helped her boyfriend hide from authorities to evade capture.

According to a police report, on Thursday, investigators caught up with Williams and urged her to tell them Brown has been hiding; while Williams admitted to fleeing to Texas with Brown and providing him with a cell phone and other means to avoid capture, she refused to divulge his exact location.

Detectives say Williams told them she left Texas and returned to Louisiana to pick up her child and had hoped to head back to Texas to be reunited with Brown.

The official report also indicates that while with Brown, Williams repeatedly urged him to turn himself in, but he refused.

Williams was arrested, accused of acting as an accessory (after the fact) to first-degree murder and is being held in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Brown remains at large and anyone with information related to his whereabouts should contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.