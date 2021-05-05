Police arrest suspect in Southern University professor's killing

BATON ROUGE - Police have a man in custody following the shooting death of a Southern University professor early Saturday morning.

According to BRPD, 28-year-old Terrius Brown was arrested in the shooting of 35-year-old Derrick Cavazos. Cavazos worked at Southern as an adjunct professor.

"The students absolutely loved him. He had a way of bringing people to him. This is a big loss," said Albert Samuels, chair of the history and political science department at Southern University.

Police found Cavazos shot around 3:45 a.m. in a home on the on Ashby Avenue. Investigators said he died at the scene.

Investigators say Brown broke inside the home before gunfire was exchanged between the two men. Brown was taken to a local hospital.

Brown will be booked in the EBR Parish Prison on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated burglary, and illegal use of a weapon.