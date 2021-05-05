Latest Weather Blog
Police arrest suspect in Southern University professor's killing
BATON ROUGE - Police have a man in custody following the shooting death of a Southern University professor early Saturday morning.
According to BRPD, 28-year-old Terrius Brown was arrested in the shooting of 35-year-old Derrick Cavazos. Cavazos worked at Southern as an adjunct professor.
"The students absolutely loved him. He had a way of bringing people to him. This is a big loss," said Albert Samuels, chair of the history and political science department at Southern University.
Police found Cavazos shot around 3:45 a.m. in a home on the on Ashby Avenue. Investigators said he died at the scene.
Investigators say Brown broke inside the home before gunfire was exchanged between the two men. Brown was taken to a local hospital.
Trending News
Brown will be booked in the EBR Parish Prison on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated burglary, and illegal use of a weapon.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mississippi authorities continue to investigate death of baby during shootout
-
Baton Rouge to experience a few more showers before cold front moves...
-
Some restaurants in EBR wrestle with employee shortage
-
Crowds of customers vs. slim staff, Restaurant owners prepare for Cinco de...
-
Mulkey welcomed by Louisiana House, commended for accomplishments
Sports Video
-
LSU pitcher Matt Beck gets his moment at the plate
-
Brusly baseball needs extra innings to win regional series with Jennings.
-
Southern Athletic Director Roman Banks talks about coaching search
-
Drew Brees and Sean Payton enjoy the Zurich Classic
-
Legendary Parkview coach Kenny Guillot passes away at 76