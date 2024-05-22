Latest Weather Blog
Police arrest seven people for distributing cocaine, meth in drug bust
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, with assistance from other agencies, arrested seven people in a drug trafficking organization.
According to EBRSO, police seized two pounds of cocaine, 1.1 pounds of methamphetamine, one ounce of fentanyl, 3.4 pounds of marijuana, two firearms and $4,141.
EBRSO said the organization was led by Ernesto Guzman, Oscar Carcamo and Harral Dunbar, as they were responsible for the distribution of the drugs. Guzman was arrested for distribution of schedule two narcotics, Oscar Carcamo was arrested for eight counts of distributing cocaine and one count of distributing fentanyl, and Dunbar was arrested for distribution of methamphetamine and criminal conspiracy.
EBRSO posted the full details on the arrest on their Facebook.
