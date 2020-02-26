Police arrest second suspect in connection with Ozark Street shooting

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police have arrested a second man in connection with a Feb. 19 robbing, kidnapping, and shooting of a man.



Police say the victim was kidnapped and shot on Ozark Street before being brought to Choctaw Drive. This was where first responders found him and shortly thereafter rushed him to an area hospital.

The victim later identified the two men who he claimed robbed, kidnapped, and shot him as 20-year-old Cecil Williams and 22-year-old Zephron Benoit.



The injured man told police what happened leading up to the shooting. According to his account, he met Williams at the AM Mart gas station on Highland Road, where he was asked if he could give Williams a ride. The victim said he agreed and the two drove to a home within the 3200 block of Ozark Street.

The victim told police he briefly left his car and went inside to use the home's restroom, but upon returning to his car he was approached by the second suspect, Benoit who wielded a handgun and demanded money.



The victim said he tried to walk away but Williams shot him in the back. At this point, both suspects allegedly forced the victim into the trunk of his own car, drove to 4329 Choctaw Drive, dropped the victim off, and then fled the scene.



Police arrested Williams Tuesday, Feb. 25 and Benoit was arrested a few days earlier, on Friday, Feb. 21.

Both were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.