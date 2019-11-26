70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police arrest man in fatal shooting that left one dead off Blount Road

53 minutes 44 seconds ago Tuesday, November 26 2019 Nov 26, 2019 November 26, 2019 8:31 AM November 26, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- A 39-year-old is accused of killing another man in a shooting that happened earlier this month. 

Police booked James Whitfield in the dead of Donald Joseph Whitfield. 

The incident was reported November 9th on 4711 Blount Road, but officials say Donald was found dead on 1500 Block of Curtis Street. 

James was processed in booked at East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for second the degree murder. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days