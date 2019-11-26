Police arrest man in fatal shooting that left one dead off Blount Road

BATON ROUGE- A 39-year-old is accused of killing another man in a shooting that happened earlier this month.

Police booked James Whitfield in the dead of Donald Joseph Whitfield.

The incident was reported November 9th on 4711 Blount Road, but officials say Donald was found dead on 1500 Block of Curtis Street.

James was processed in booked at East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for second the degree murder.