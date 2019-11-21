Police arrest man for allegedly prank calling Park Forest Middle & threatening to open fire at the school

Randy Johnson

BATON ROUGE – A deputy with the EBR School Drug Task Force division says Park Forest Middle’s Assistant Principal received a threatening phone call from someone who said he was going to go to the school and shoot everyone.

According to a police report, the call was made by Randy Johnson. But authorities say he gave the Assistant Principal a different name and claimed he was unhappy about the way his child was being spoken to at school. The report goes on to say Johnson then began cursing and threatening to go to the school to shoot everyone there.

The Assistant Principal claims he also heard a second voice in the background saying, “We both coming up there to shoot.”

Police say they were able to match the caller’s phone number to that of a Park Forest Middle student’s guardian.

After contacting the student’s guardian, Police say the guardian had four children who were all at home when the threatening call was made.

The police report says two of the children told officials they’d heard their two brothers making a prank call; one of the brothers was an unidentified 13-year-old, the other was Randy Johnson.

Authorities say the 13-year-old told them though he was a part of the prank call, he hadn't made any threats. The minor claimed his older brother was the one who'd made remarks about opening fire at the school.

Police arrested the minor before making their way to Johnson, who was at another location and questioning him.

According to the police report, Johnson admitted to knowledge of the 13-year-old’s prank call and said he told him to stop. Police say Johnson later confessed to receiving the phone call from his brother and talking on the phone but denied stating any threats.

Johnson was arrested on charges of terrorizing.