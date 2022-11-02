Police arrest man accused of stalking woman three years ago

BATON ROUGE - A man accused of stalking a woman in 2019, going as far as taking pictures of her home and creating false social media profiles to contact her, was arrested Tuesday.

Arrest documents from the Baton Rouge Police Department read that Kevin Walker, 30, first contacted the victim on Halloween night of 2019. The woman was reportedly walking through the parking lot of a RaceTrac on Coursey Boulevard when Walker approached her and asked for her number. She declined, but let Walker use her phone when he asked if he could use it to call for a ride. He used her phone to call his and later registered her number.

The next week, the victim started receiving phone calls from Walker. He continued to call her through March of 2020, when the victim ultimately changed her number. Walker then allegedly made a fake Facebook page to contact the woman until she blocked him.

Walker made a second fake Facebook page using a feminine name and pictures of women to contact the victim's boyfriend. He then told the victim that her boyfriend was cheating on her.

Walker later found out where the victim lived, reportedly taking a picture of her apartment and sending it to her. The victim moved, and Walker allegedly took a picture of her new apartment complex and sent it to her, as well.

A warrant for Walker's arrest was issued in January 2022.

Walker was arrested Tuesday, October 1. He was booked on one count of felony stalking.